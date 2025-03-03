Phumtham Supports Cambodians’ Right to Protest in South Korea Over Koh Kood Issue



Seoul: “Phumtham” said it was the right of Cambodians to protest in South Korea over “Koh Kood”. Phumtham tells Cambodians to gather to protest in Seoul, South Korea, on the issue of “Koh Kood”, it can be done, it is a right, but it must not violate Thai sovereignty, don’t think too much.

According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Phumtham Vejjayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, addressed the situation involving Cambodians rallying in Seoul. The protestors are urging the Cambodian government to address issues related to the overlapping territory of Koh Kood. Phumtham emphasized that such actions are permissible within a democratic framework, where individuals from different countries can hold varying opinions, provided they exercise their rights without infringing on others. He clarified that this is an internal matter for South Korea, and there are no objections from Thailand.

When questioned about potential violations of Thailand’s sovereignty, Mr. Phumtham remarked that the protest was merely

an expression of opinion and should not be overthought. He reiterated that everyone has the right to voice their opinions, as long as it does not impinge upon or violate others’ rights.