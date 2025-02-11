Election Commission Orders Re-Voting in 11 Provinces Due to Ballot-Swapping



Bangkok: EC orders new vote for members of the council and provincial administrative organization presidents in 11 provinces, 22 units, due to ballot-rigging.





According to Thai News Agency, the Election Commission reviewed the results of the vote count for the election of members of the Provincial Administrative Organization Council and the Provincial Administrative Organization President on Saturday, February 1. It was discovered that the number of voters at 22 units did not match the number of ballots used to vote. This discrepancy was identified under Section 105, paragraph one of the Local Council or Local Government Election Act, B.E. 2562 and its amendments.





In response to these findings, the Election Commission has resolved to conduct a new vote in 22 constituencies across 11 provinces on Sunday, February 23. This re-vote aims to elect new provincial administrative organization presidents in six districts and new council members in 18 districts.





The 22 polling stations affected are distributed in three groups. Group 1 involves the selection of both members of the Provincial Administrative Organization (PAO) and the president, including locations in Suphan Buri and Chiang Rai provinces. Group 2 is focused on choosing only the Provincial Administrative Organization president with locations in Phichit, Lampang, and Suphan Buri provinces. Group 3 involves the election of only council members with stations in provinces like Phichit, Chiang Rai, Rayong, Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Samut Sakhon, Nonthaburi, and Pattani.





This decision underscores the Election Commission’s commitment to maintaining the integrity and transparency of the electoral process. Voters in the affected areas are urged to participate in the upcoming re-vote to ensure their voices are accurately represented.

