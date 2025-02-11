Pichai Unveils Plan for Digital Bonds to Enhance Investment Options



Bangkok: Mr. Pichai Chunhavajira, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, discussed the progress of a plan to issue digital bonds or bond coins. This initiative aims to provide retail investors with an alternative to traditional bonds that are often stored away. The digital bonds can be converted into digital currency, offering a new investment avenue.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Pichai emphasized that this approach does not contravene any legal frameworks, and discussions can proceed regardless of the current or future Bank of Thailand governor. The concept aligns with global trends where several countries are exploring similar digital bond mechanisms. Mr. Pichai assured that collaborative efforts are essential, and any Bank of Thailand governor can engage in discussions on this topic.

