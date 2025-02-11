Ekanat Unconcerned About Constitution Amendment Referendum



Bangkok: “Ekanat” has expressed confidence regarding the upcoming referendum on amending the constitution, noting that the Phalang Pracharath Party did not advocate for it. He maintained a calm demeanor when asked whether the Pheu Thai youth might push coalition parties out of the government for lack of support.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Ekkanat Promphan, Minister of Industry and Secretary-General of the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party (RTSC), elaborated on the party’s position on the constitutional amendment. The discussion focused on whether a referendum should precede or follow the first agenda consideration. He mentioned that the President of the National Assembly has already incorporated the constitutional amendment agenda. While the government whip has been approached for clarification, details remain pending. He emphasized the necessity for preliminary discussions, with an RTSC meeting scheduled soon.





When questioned about potential issues if the first reading proceeds, Mr. Ekkanat expressed no concern, highlighting that the constitutional amendment was never a campaign promise but a coalition policy. The Phalang Pracharath Party has conveyed its stance, indicating no opposition to amendments provided Chapters 1 and 2, as well as anti-corruption measures, remain intact.





Responding to comments from Mr. Ko Kaew Pikulthong, a Pheu Thai Party party-list MP, who suggested non-cooperating coalition parties should exit the government, Mr. Ekkanat responded with a smile, acknowledging it as a personal opinion and expressing no objection. He reiterated the need to review the amendment content, stressing that amendments not affecting Sections 1 and 2, and the prevention and suppression of corruption, would not face opposition.

