Drug dealer arrested in King Kaew area, seized more than 10 million methamphetamine pills



Samut Prakan, Police 191 announced the results of the arrest of a major drug dealer in the King Kaew area. Samut Prakan Province: Three suspects were arrested and more than 10 million methamphetamine tablets seized. They had been working for 7 months and one of the suspects had been arrested in a drug case in 2010.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Samran Nuanma, Assistant Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, along with Pol. Maj. Gen. Worawit Yanchinda, Commander of Patrol and Special Operations (191), announced the results of the operation to arrest a major drug dealer in the area. King Kaew Samut Prakan Province: Three suspects were found along with 3 kilograms of ketamine, 43 kilograms of ice, more than 10 million methamphetamine tablets, 6 cars, and 2 motorcycles.

The accused has been transporting drugs for 7 months by picking up drugs and hiding them waiting to be delivered to customers 2-3 times a month, getting paid each time. 200,000-300,000 baht

In addition, it was found that 1 suspect had a history of being convi

cted of drugs in 2010 in the area of ??Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province. After this, there will be an expansion to find participants in the movement.

Source: Thai News Agency