Deputy Speaker Pichet Receives Objection to Entertainment Complex Draft



Bangkok: “Pichet Chueamuangphan”, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, received a letter of objection to the “Entertainment Complex” draft, confirming that the draft law has not yet been included in the House meeting this week.





According to Thai News Agency, the Network of Students and People for Reforming Thailand, PDRC, and the Army of Dharma, led by Mr. Pichit Chaiyamongkol, Mr. Jatuporn Promphan of the People’s Fusion Group, and Dr. Warong Dechgitvigrom, president of the Thai Phakdee Party, gathered in front of the parliament to oppose the draft bill on the operation of entertainment complexes.





Mr. Pichet Chueamuangphan, acting as a representative, received the letter from the protesters. During the exchange, Mr. Jatuporn inquired whether the entertainment complex law would be included in the House meeting’s agenda. Mr. Pichet clarified that the draft had not yet been submitted and was not on the current agenda. When asked about the potential inclusion in the April 9 meeting, Mr. Pichet mentioned that he was uncertain and had only received the protest leaders’ letter.





Mr. Pichit Chaiyamongkol addressed the protesters, emphasizing the importance of monitoring the situation on the days of the meetings. He highlighted plans to voice their opinions during the cabinet meeting on April 8 and to reassemble on April 9, the day of the parliamentary meeting, to conclude the rally at approximately 1:00 p.m.

