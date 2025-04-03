Prime Minister Emphasizes Strengthening Cooperation at BIMSTEC Leaders’ Dinner



Bangkok: Prime Minister Paethongtarn delivered a statement at the BIMSTEC leaders’ dinner, emphasizing that Thailand is ready to strengthen comprehensive cooperation between the region to create a bright future and shared prosperity.





According to Thai News Agency, Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister, hosted a dinner to welcome leaders and representatives of countries attending the 6th Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit and delivered a statement, the gist of which is summarized as follows:





The Prime Minister welcomed the BIMSTEC leaders with great pleasure and pride that Thailand holds a special place in the history of BIMSTEC. Tonight, all parties are reunited in the city where everything began 27 years ago. It is an important moment in our journey together. The banquet was decorated with elements representing rice, which is a symbol of the important cultural and agricultural heritage of the seven BIMSTEC countries. Rice also features prominently in the BIMSTEC logo, an important symbol both as a staple food and as the economic foundation of the region.





The Prime Minister also highlighted the region’s rice diversity, which is the highest in the world, with over 140,000 different varieties, ranging from Thailand’s Hom Mali rice to India’s Basmati rice, Bhutan’s Red rice to Myanmar’s Shwepo Paw San rice. Such diversity not only speaks volumes about its agricultural richness, but also symbolizes our shared commitment to an industry that sustains the livelihood of the people of the region. Agriculture is a shared asset for BIMSTEC, which has identified opportunities for shared growth and prosperity.





The Prime Minister stressed that BIMSTEC is a unique bridge connecting South and Southeast Asia, blending cultures, economies and aspirations to create a vision of progress and prosperity. BIMSTEC’s role as a vital link between the two dynamic regions presents opportunities for cooperation, innovation and mutual growth through which BIMSTEC can address challenges and leverage its combined strengths to enhance food security and enhance agricultural industries across the region.





The Prime Minister added that tomorrow, the 6th BIMSTEC Summit will be an opportunity to explore new approaches for the development of the regional organization. Discussions will set the path for deeper cooperation and greater achievements, whether in trade and investment, physical and digital connectivity, or people-to-people ties. The peoples of the two BIMSTEC regions have enormous potential that they can use with enthusiasm and shared commitment to create a bright and prosperous future for all.





In closing, the Prime Minister invited leaders and representatives of BIMSTEC member countries to raise a toast for the future success of BIMSTEC and hoped that cooperation from all parties would grow stronger and bring prosperity and unity to the region in the future.

