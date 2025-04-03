“People-Ready” Sends Additional Candidates for MP Constituency 8 in Nakhon Si Thammarat



Nakhon Si Thammarat: “People-Ready” has announced the candidacy of two additional contenders for the Member of Parliament (MP) position in Constituency 8 of Nakhon Si Thammarat. This brings the total number of candidates to four within a span of two days.





According to Thai News Agency, the election is being held to fill a vacant MP position, with the voting scheduled for Sunday, April 27, 2025. On the second day of the application process, Mr. Nattakit Yooduang, representing the Prachachon Party as candidate number 3, and Major Kawi Kraithong, from the Prom Party as candidate number 4, submitted their applications, increasing the competition in the constituency.





Aspiring candidates for the Nakhon Si Thammarat Province, Constituency 8, MP seat are required to submit their supporting documents along with an application fee of 10,000 baht. Applications will be accepted until Sunday, April 6, 2025, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The submissions are being processed at the multipurpose building of Chawang School, located in Chawang District.

