Countries ready for 43rd ASEAN Summit, related meetings

Ambassador Vu Ho, head of SOM ASEAN Vietnam, attended the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia on September 3 to review preparations for the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings.

The meetings are scheduled to take place from September 5-7, featuring around 20 activities.

Leaders from ASEAN countries and their partners will join events such as the 43rd ASEAN Summit, ASEAN+1 Summits with partners including China, the Republic of Korea, Japan, the US, India, Russia, Canada and the United Nations, the ASEAN 3 Summit, and the East Asia Summit.

Heads of SOM of ASEAN countries reviewed and basically completed the draft documents for the high-level meetings which are expected to adopt and acknowledge nearly 100 documents covering various areas of cooperation within the ASEAN bloc, as well as with external partners, and measures to enhance the effectiveness of ASEAN activities.

Reflecting on the 2023 activities, they spoke highly of the practical priorities set for building the ASEAN Community, contributing to promoting trade, investment, economic recovery while accelerating digitisation, green growth and sustainable development in the region. They are intended to provide momentum for ASEAN cooperation in the coming years, with the aim of realising “ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth”./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

