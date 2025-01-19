Chinese Celebrities Express Gratitude to Thai Police for Safe Return



Bangkok: Chinese stars and models have publicly thanked Thai police for their assistance in safely returning them to China.





According to Thai News Agency, the National Police Commissioner is considering legal action against foreign media outlets that have reported misleading information about Thailand and its police operations.





Pol. Gen. Thatchai Pitaneelabutr, Inspector-General of the Royal Thai Police and Director of the Center for the Protection of Children, Women, Families, Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking and Fisheries, highlighted the integrated efforts of the Royal Thai Police with various sectors and international bodies to combat human trafficking and illegal immigration. These efforts aim to intercept illegal foreigners and prevent them from being deceived into working in third countries using Thailand as a transit point.





The Royal Thai Police have successfully collaborated with authorities from other countries to aid both Thai and foreign victims. Notable cases include the safe return of Chinese actor Mr. Wang Xing, model Yang Zheqi, and several Chinese nationals who have not been publicly identified. This has enhanced Thailand’s reputation among tourists and foreigners regarding the safety and efficiency of the Thai police.





The Chinese Embassy in Thailand expressed its gratitude through a statement on its website, thanking the Thai government for its role in assisting Mr. Wang Xing. The embassy acknowledged the efforts of the Thai police and relevant agencies in the successful rescue operation. Mr. Wang Xing himself extended his thanks to the Thai authorities for facilitating his safe return.





Similarly, Yang Zheqi conveyed his appreciation via social media, acknowledging the coordination efforts of the Thai police and authorities. The Japanese Embassy in Thailand also showed gratitude by meeting with Pol. Gen. Thatchai to thank him for the swift return of a young Japanese national.





Pol. Gen. Thatchai assured that Thailand has never engaged in forcing or deceiving individuals to work in neighboring countries. He stated that criminal groups might use Thailand as a transit point, but Thailand is not the origin of such illegal activities. He also addressed the issue of inaccurate reports by some foreign media, which have harmed the image of the Royal Thai Police and Thailand. Legal measures are being considered to address these false reports.

