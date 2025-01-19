Family of 17-Year-Old Sexually Abused Victim to Sue Influencers for Distorted Reporting



Phayao: The family of a 17-year-old boy who was sexually abused in a gas station bathroom by a university professor in Phayao Province is preparing to sue a prominent social media page and influencers for spreading distorted information. The family’s financial status has drawn attention, as they own a tour bus business and breed birds worth millions.





According to Thai News Agency, the incident involving the 17-year-old victim led to the resignation of the professor from a renowned university. The professor has since become unreachable. Following the incident’s coverage, several influencers and social media pages published distorted information, alleging that the victim had arranged a meeting with the perpetrator through a gay app over a monetary disagreement, from 2,000 baht to 200 baht. These reports falsely claimed the victim engaged in selling services online and was a notable figure on Twitter, causing distress to the victim’s family.





The victim’s brother stated that these influencers and pages shared misleading and defamatory content without consulting the family, resulting in reputational harm. He emphasized that the family intends to pursue legal action without seeking any mediation. The pages in question have amassed significant followings, some nearing one million.





The victim’s grandmother described her grandson as a quiet and well-behaved individual, expressing disbelief over the unfounded allegations. She highlighted the family’s affluence, with substantial land holdings and multiple businesses, dismissing claims about the monetary exchange as trivial for their financial situation. She emphasized that her grandson would not engage in the alleged activities.





The victim came forward to refute the claims, showing reporters her phone, which lacked any transactions from the professor. She denied being the person depicted in photos circulated online and expressed distress over the false narratives and public comments.





A visit to the family’s residence revealed a prosperous household with over 20 rai of land and various enterprises, including a successful tour bus business and a lucrative macaw breeding operation. The family owns several breeding birds, with some valued as high as 2 million baht, underscoring their economic stability.

