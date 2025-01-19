Elephant Startled by Fireworks Injures Five at Nong Bua Lamphu Festival



Nong Bua Lamphu: An elephant, startled by the sound of fireworks at a festival honoring King Naresuan the Great in Nong Bua Lamphu Province, ran into five people, injuring them. Officials are tracking down the elephant’s owner for prosecution.





According to Thai News Agency, the incident occurred at the King Naresuan the Great Memorial Festival held at the Naresuan the Great Stadium, located in front of the Nong Bua Lamphu District Office. The elephant, which was wandering to collect money, became frightened by the sudden noise of fireworks and charged into the crowd, causing injuries.





One of the injured, Ms. Yanyee, aged 51, recounted the incident, saying that she and her relatives were browsing products when they heard screams. As she turned, she saw people fleeing and a large elephant heading towards her. Unable to evade in time, she was struck by the elephant, resulting in a fall that twisted her ankle ligaments.





In response to the incident, local government officials and police quickly tracked down the elephant and its mahout to Ban Na Kae, which is approximately 2-3 kilometers from where the event took place. The mahout and the elephant’s owner were subsequently taken to Muang Police Station in Nong Bua Lamphu Province for legal proceedings. Fortunately, the injuries sustained by the five individuals were not severe, and doctors have permitted them to return home.

