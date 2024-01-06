“Chatchawan” resigns as opposition whip – deputy secretary of TAT, denies 3 MPs vote in opposition



Bangkok, ‘Chatchawan’ Thai Sang Thai MP Resign from opposition whip and the deputy secretary-general of the Thai Sang Thai Party denies the issue of 3 MPs voting against the resolution to whip the opposition.

Today (January 6, 2024), reporters reported that Mr. Chatchawan Patayathai, Roi Et MP, Thai Sang Thai Party, wrote a letter dated January 5, 2024 to the chairman of the opposition coalition coordination committee. I would like to resign from acting as the coordinator of the opposition party. Proportion of Thai Sang Thai Party To show responsibility in the case of Thai Sang Thai Party MPs Not following the resolution of the opposition whip In voting against the draft budget bill for the fiscal year 2024, which from the above incident shows a lack of potential in performing one’s duties, unable to control one’s voice.

At the same time, Mr. Chatchawan also wrote a letter to the leader of the Thai Sang Thai Party. I would like to resign from the position of Deputy Secretary General of the Thai Sang Thai P

arty. From now on Book made on January 6, 2024.

Source: Thai News Agency