Chao Phraya Dam increases water discharge, causing low-lying areas outside the embankment to rise



Chao Phraya Dam increases water discharge to 1,900 cubic meters/second, causing water levels in low-lying areas outside the embankment to rise. Meanwhile, the Tha Wang community in the Wat Phra Kaew area is preparing for high tides.

Chao Phraya River Situation Today, the Chao Phraya River at the C2 water measurement station in Nakhon Sawan Province flows together with the Sakae Krang River in Uthai Thani Province, upstream of the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat Province, with a volume of 2,310 cubic meters per second, an increase of 146 cubic meters per second from yesterday. The Royal Irrigation Department has managed water into the irrigation system on both sides, upstream of the Chao Phraya Dam at a volume of 410 cubic meters per second, and has increased the water discharge downstream of the Chao Phraya Dam in a stepped manner from 1,699 cubic meters per second to 1,900 cubic meters per second, causing the water level downstream of the dam in Sapphaya District to rise to 14.18 meters. This will cause the wa

ter level in low-lying areas outside the embankment around Khlong Phong Pheng in Ang Thong Province, Khlong Bang Ban in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province, and tambon Hua Wiang in Sena District, tambon Lat Chit, and tambon Tha Din Daeng in Phak Hai District, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province to rise.

In Bangkok, the atmosphere in the Tha Wang community, Wat Phra Kaew area, this morning, the villagers in the community continued to live their lives as usual after the Office of National Water Resources announced to monitor high tides from 28 September to 2 October 2024, especially in low-lying areas along the Chao Phraya River. Villagers in the area said that this morning, the water level in the Chao Phraya River rose since 8:00 AM, flowing into the community only slightly, but did not have any impact. After the announcement of the warning area to monitor high tides, the villagers in the community prepared and moved important belongings to higher ground. Most houses in the community have already renovated their

areas and raised their floors to avoid flooding, but it may only affect people walking in and out.

Source: Thai News Agency