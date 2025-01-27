Search
Arrest Warrants Issued for Two Men in Assault on Bangkok Doctor


Bangkok: The court has authorized arrest warrants for two men involved in the assault on Dr. Chanet, the owner of a medical clinic in the Silom area. The attack, which took place in the evening of January 25, left the doctor with injuries but he has since shown improvement. Dr. Chanet suspects that the assault was orchestrated, given its systematic execution.



According to Thai News Agency, CCTV footage captured the incident, showing the two attackers arriving on a motorcycle with an unknown license plate. One wore a T-shirt and the other a camouflage shirt. The man in the camouflage shirt held a helmet and appeared to be waiting for someone. As Dr. Chanet exited his clinic, the attackers approached and repeatedly struck him with the helmet, causing head injuries and wounds to his face, elbows, and knees. The assailants then fled the scene on Sathon Road.



Dr. Chanet quickly reported the incident to Thung Maha Mek Police Station, asserting that he did not recognize the attackers and had no known conflicts. Before the assault, one of the assailants questioned him over an alleged insult to his father, which Dr. Chanet denied. He suspects the attack was orchestrated, as the men had previously taken photos of his clinic in an attempt to file a complaint. CCTV footage revealed the assailants repeatedly visited the scene, arriving on an orange Honda PCX motorcycle without a license plate.



Dr. Chanet also recalled a similar incident from the middle of last year, when a nearby restaurant owner was mistakenly attacked, leading him to believe the same group was behind his attack. Despite the incident, Dr. Chanet has continued to operate his clinic and has instructed his staff to exercise caution.



The court has issued arrest warrants for the two men, charging them with premeditated assault and injury, and efforts are underway to apprehend them.

