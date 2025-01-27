Traditional ‘Khanom Niel’ Dessert Revived by Surin Community



Surin: ‘Khanom Niel’, a traditional dessert from the Surin region, is gaining attention as it is being revived by the Ban Phueng Ancient Dessert Group in the Village 6, Burisi Subdistrict, Mueang Surin District. This ancient delicacy, cherished by the locals, is crafted using glutinous rice flour, brown sugar, cane sugar, young coconut, mature coconut meat, and a hint of salt. The mixture is steamed in a unique way, utilizing a coconut shell with holes, and served on a banana leaf for a chewy, sweet, and fragrant treat.





According to Thai News Agency, members of the Ban Phueng Ancient Dessert Group are committed to preserving this ancestral recipe passed down from their great-grandmother. Despite its simplicity, ‘Khanom Niel’ is not widely made today, prompting the group to actively promote the dessert during local festivals, such as the San Don Ta Festival and other merit-making events. Their efforts aim to educate the younger generation about this culinary heritage.





The group also showcases other traditional Surin desserts, including Khmer donuts, Kantrum desserts, lotus seed desserts, and Chok desserts. These authentic recipes are available for order and can be featured at events and festivals. Interested individuals can reach out to the Ban Phueng Ancient Dessert Group through the Kantrum Mae Tuad dessert page to explore these unique offerings.

