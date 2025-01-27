New Style of Chinese Steamed Cake Attracts Customers for Chinese New Year



Trang: During the Chinese New Year festival, many shops are changing the format of selling offerings to deities, such as in Trang Province, where the traditional Chinese steamed cakes are changed to steamed cakes in the shape of pigs, flowers, and auspicious animals to attract customers.





According to Thai News Agency, a new style of Khanom Keng comes in the form of a family of little pigs, consisting of a father, mother, and five children, standing on Khanom Kheng, which is made to look like a pigsty. Each set weighs over 1 kg and is sold for 300 baht (if you only want the five pigs, the price is 100 baht). This Khanom Kheng is made by Chai Rung Rueang Panich Shop on Trang-Kantang Road, Thap Thiang Subdistrict, Mueang District, Trang Province, and was created by Thanaporn or Jay Hong, the shop owner.





Ms. Hong said that this year, she made various types of Chinese steamed buns, including pig, turtle, and lotus. According to Chinese beliefs, pigs are a symbol of fertility. Speaking of pigs, Trang Province is famous for its roasted pork, so the pig-shaped steamed buns were well-received. Customers had to order so much that they had to close the order at 200 sets last week. However, there is still a newly made set of tempting pigs (lying on their sides, smiling sweetly) that is sold in sets of 6 for 100 baht. There are also turtle-shaped steamed buns, which the Chinese believe to be a symbol of longevity. Lotus-shaped steamed buns are used to worship Guan Yin. And large pink carp-shaped steamed buns weighing more than 1 kilogram are sold for 500 baht per pair. It is estimated that this year, more than 3,000 kilograms of flour will be used to make steamed buns. In 5 days, there will be an income of up to 20,000 baht per day.

