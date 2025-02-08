84 Million Baht Seized from Chinese Call Center Syndicate Leaders



Bangkok: In a coordinated effort between the Thai and Chinese police forces, authorities successfully seized approximately 84 million baht, equivalent to 2,500,000 USDT, from two Chinese nationals identified as the masterminds behind a call center syndicate. These individuals were reportedly instrumental in recruiting individuals to neighboring countries through Mae Sot District in Tak Province.





According to Thai News Agency, the operation was spearheaded by Pol. Gen. Kittirat Phanphet, Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, alongside a host of senior officials from the Royal Thai Police and Metropolitan Police Bureau. The breakthrough in the investigation occurred on February 5th, when Mr. Ye Wanyou, 29, and Mr. Li Weijie, 30, were arrested following a court warrant. The initial arrest led to the confiscation of assets valued at approximately 15 million baht.





The Prime Minister, Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, subsequently directed further coordination between Thai and Chinese police forces to expand the investigation. The investigative team uncovered a secret digital wallet containing 2,500,000 USDT and unearthed evidence of communications related to the illicit movement of individuals across the border. Additionally, evidence pinpointing a location in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, believed to be used as the syndicate’s office, was discovered.





The investigation has also revealed fraudulent activities conducted by the syndicate, including scams targeting Thai consumers. Following these developments, additional charges of ‘jointly defrauding the public’ were filed against the suspects by Pol. Col. Porntawee Samwong and Pol. Lt. Col. Somjet Phonlao from Huamark Police Station. Authorities have opposed bail for the accused, with a petition set to be submitted to the Criminal Court for their detention.





Pol. Maj. Gen. Thiradej Thamsuthee expressed gratitude to the Chinese police for their assistance in the investigation, confirming the seizure of the significant funds held in the secret wallet. The investigation continues to delve into the syndicate’s operations, with further actions planned by Pol. Gen. Thatchai Pitaneelabut and Pol. Lt. Gen. Siam Boonsom in the coming days.

