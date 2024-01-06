37 days, total debt outside the system is 7,775 million, more than 119,000 people have registered.



Bangkok, “Ministry of Thailand” reveals the total amount of debt outside the system after 37 days is 7,775 million baht. 119,178 people have registered, 1,701 have completed mediation. Debt has decreased by a total of 288 million baht. All provinces/districts have been urged to Continuously moving forward with registration

Mr. Suthipong Chulcharoen, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Revealing the registration to solve the problem of debt outside the system, it is the 37th day since registration opened on December 1, 2023 onwards. According to information from the Bureau of Investigation and Legal Affairs, Department of Provincial Administration, at 3:30 p.m., there is a total debt of 7,775.012 million baht. 119,178 people have registered, including 102,866 registrations via the online system and 16,312 registrations at the Informal Debt Resolution Center, totaling 88,281 creditors. There are the top 5 areas/provinces with the most registrations: 1. Bangkok still the most There are 7,435 regist

ered persons, 6,483 creditors, debt amount 689.345 million baht. 2. Nakhon Si Thammarat Province. There are 5,010 registered persons, 4,338 creditors, debt amount 326.494 million baht. 3. Songkhla Province: 4,609 registered persons, 3,426 creditors, debt amount 296.570 million baht. 4. Nakhon Ratchasima Province. There are 4,544 registrants, 2,935 creditors, debt worth 344.008 million baht. 5. Khon Kaen Province. There are 3,175 registrants, 2,616 creditors, debt worth 242.208 million baht, while the top 5 provinces with the fewest registrants are: 1. Mae Hong Son Province There are 182 people registered, 145 creditors, debt amount 9.338 million baht. 2. Ranong Province: 247 people registered, 167 creditors, debt amount 17.696 million baht. 3. Samut Songkhram Province. There are 317 people registered, 226 creditors, debt amount 10.051 million baht. 4. Trat Province, there are 395 people registered, 287 creditors, debt amount 17.226 million baht, and 5. Sing Buri Province. There are 430 registrants, 286 credit

ors, debt amount 20.820 million baht.

‘For information on informal debt mediation throughout the country It was found that 6,648 debtors had entered the mediation process, 1,701 of whom were successful in mediation. The debt amount of debtors before mediation was 504.175 million baht, after mediation was 215.465 million baht, the debt amount decreased by 288.710 million baht, which was the province that was able to bring debtors into the mediation process the most. It is still Nakhon Sawan Province. There were 2,684 debtors who entered the mediation process, 50 of whom were successful in mediation. The debtor’s debt before mediation was 207.500 million baht, after mediation was 3.431 million baht, causing the debt amount of the people in the province to decrease by as much as 204.069 million baht. cooperation until mediation could not be carried out The officer will submit a report to the investigating officer of the local police station. Currently, 32 cases have been prosecuted throughout the country,’ Mr.

Suthipong said.

Mr. Suthiphong added that The government has assigned the Ministry of Interior to be the main agency for integration with the Ministry of Finance. Royal Thai Police as well as all departments All network partners at the local level Join together to publicize and register to solve debt problems outside the system. At the same time, he proceeded to invite creditors and debtors to negotiate and reconcile debts. and coordinate with government financial institutions in the area Participate in considering guidelines for providing assistance to debtor citizens to receive fairness by paying interest not exceeding the rate specified by law. along with taking care of the safety of the lives and property of the debtor By joining forces with the administration, local leaders, police officers, members of the C.R.B.K.M., they help prevent incidents of violence and unrest arising from debt collection that does not follow the methods specified by law. In this case, if Negotiations were ineffective. and credi

tors still insist on violating the law must be prosecuted according to the law, without exception. If the creditor who willfully fails to comply with the law turns out to be government personnel themselves. must also be processed according to government regulations and disciplinary agencies Because it is an action that violates the law of the country.

Source: Thai News Agency