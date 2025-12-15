Zoom launches AI Companion 3.0 with agentic workflows, transforming conversations into action

Zoom’s new AI Companion web surface leverages work conversations to help save time and boost productivity

Personal workflows (beta), AI Companion 3.0 features for Zoom Docs (coming soon), and agentic AI features enhance work quality and streamline content creation

Free-tier and standalone plans enable Zoom Basic users to try AI Companion capabilities or purchase AI Companion as a standalone add-on without a separate paid Zoom Workplace license

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) unveiled the next evolution of its agentic AI solution, Zoom AI Companion 3.0, including new AI-first capabilities for personal workflows (beta), agentic AI features for Zoom Docs (coming soon), and a new web interface with expanded context to help users uncover insights, optimize their day, and uplevel their work.

AI Companion 3.0 utilizes Zoom’s unique federated AI approach that combines the power of Zoom’s own LLMs and SLMs with leading third-party LLMs from OpenAI and Anthropic. Zoom users can also leverage leading open source models like NVIDIA Nemotron. This federated approach, combined with AI Companion’s ability to deliver better-quality results through more accurate transcription, closed captions, and translated captions, provides users with more relevant information retrieval and task completion.

“The launch of AI Companion 3.0 is a turning point for Zoom, continuing our transformation from a meeting company into a pioneer of AI-first intelligent work orchestration. By empowering our users with new AI Companion capabilities, we’re helping them get even more done so they can focus on connection,” said Velchamy Sankarlingam, president of Product and Engineering at Zoom. “Offering AI Companion’s newest capabilities both as a standalone option and within paid Zoom plans reflects our core belief of democratizing access to AI and providing users with intuitive solutions that can seamlessly understand their work context and help move conversations to completion.”

“AI Companion 3.0 is the type of solution people need to get work done,” said Kevin Kieller, co-founder and lead analyst at enableUC. “People need easy-to-use, consistent, consolidated solutions, and that’s exactly what Zoom is striving to deliver with AI Companion 3.0. Adopting this type of solution will help organizations be more efficient and collaborative, ultimately driving productivity across an organization.”

As AI Companion’s capabilities expand across new surfaces, Zoom continues its commitment to security, privacy, and responsible AI. Zoom encrypts customer data in transit between customers and Zoom, between Zoom data centers and third-party model providers, and at rest within Zoom’s platform. In line with Zoom’s commitment to transparency and privacy principles, Zoom does not use communications-like customer content to train its own or third-party models.

“AI Companion is changing the way teams at Oracle work, helping us turn conversations into clear next steps and actionable insights,” said Christine Sarros, senior vice president, Enterprise Engineering, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “We look forward to the upcoming AI Companion 3.0 release and the new capabilities it offers to further enhance collaboration and productivity.”

“Through our collaboration with Zoom on AI Companion 3.0, NVIDIA Nemotron open models are helping power the future of work,” said Kari Briski, vice president of generative AI software at NVIDIA. “Nemotron enables advanced reasoning and retrieval-augmented generation within Zoom’s federated AI stack, creating a private, powerful, and personalized work environment that enhances productivity for every enterprise customer.”

AI Companion can now be accessed from a desktop web browser at ai.zoom.us , making it even easier to transform rich meeting discussions into plans, briefs, and insights that help move work forward. Select AI Companion capabilities are also available for Zoom Workplace Basic users to try. They can also purchase AI Companion for $10 per month as a standalone, which does not require a paid Zoom Workplace license.

Conversational work surface uncovers insights from meetings

AI Companion helps people start their day with clarity and alignment, even when dealing with numerous post-meeting tasks and follow-ups. AI Companion’s new conversational work surface is connected to work interactions, transforming scattered meeting conversations and assets into insights, progress tracking, polished documents, and content without requiring users to upload meeting transcripts or additional documents or craft detailed prompts.

“At G42, we’re thrilled about the possibilities that Zoom AI Companion 3.0 brings to us,” said Ali Dalloul, CSO and Americas CEO at G42. “The new web-based work surface allows some of our divisions to experience Zoom’s agentic AI capabilities firsthand. It’s an exciting step toward a more connected, intelligent, and productive workplace.”

New AI Companion 3.0 features include:

Agentic retrieval capabilities, which can locate information across meeting summaries, transcripts, and notes in Zoom Workplace, as well as connected third-party apps, including Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive, with Gmail and Outlook coming soon.

capabilities, which can locate information across meeting summaries, transcripts, and notes in Zoom Workplace, as well as connected third-party apps, including Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive, with Gmail and Outlook coming soon. The Post Meeting Follow Up prompt template generates follow-up tasks and drafts email messages based on the meeting and to-do items.

prompt template generates follow-up tasks and drafts email messages based on the meeting and to-do items. The Daily Reflection Report prompt summarizes meetings, tasks, and updates to bring clarity to the workday, allowing users to focus on what matters.

prompt summarizes meetings, tasks, and updates to bring clarity to the workday, allowing users to focus on what matters. Agentic writing mode helps draft, edit, and refine business documents based on specific meetings or resources, and edit alongside AI in a canvas interface.

helps draft, edit, and refine business documents based on specific meetings or resources, and edit alongside AI in a canvas interface. Easily export to documents with a multitude of different file types, including MD, PDF, Microsoft Word, and Zoom Docs.

with a multitude of different file types, including MD, PDF, Microsoft Word, and Zoom Docs. Continue editing and collaborating in Zoom Docs with teammates using shared commenting, version history, and co‑authoring tools.

with teammates using shared commenting, version history, and co‑authoring tools. Kick-start new initiatives with an AI brainstorming partner for projects and presentations.

for projects and presentations. For Custom AI Companion customers, deep research mode helps save time by analyzing multiple documents and meetings to generate comprehensive insights that power next steps.

Optimize workflows with enhanced notes and automated task management

Maximize engagement, collaboration, and decision clarity with new features to help streamline repetitive tasks and document, act on, and share important decisions.

With My Notes (coming soon), AI Companion can transcribe in-person meetings, Zoom Meetings, or meetings on other platforms, helping users keep track of critical details in one place.

(coming soon), AI Companion can transcribe in-person meetings, Zoom Meetings, or meetings on other platforms, helping users keep track of critical details in one place. Personal workflows (in beta) can help users stay on track by automatically executing follow-up tasks, such as compiling insights from meetings and documents to deliver a daily reflection report or automatically summarizing a user’s Team Chat threads and sending key highlights each morning. (Beta feature availability depends on account type; some usage limitations may apply.)

(in beta) can help users stay on track by automatically executing follow-up tasks, such as compiling insights from meetings and documents to deliver a daily reflection report or automatically summarizing a user’s Team Chat threads and sending key highlights each morning. (Beta feature availability depends on account type; some usage limitations may apply.) Users can start work on the web and seamlessly transition content to Zoom Docs or start within Zoom Docs, leveraging the same conversational, context-aware experience offered in the new AI Companion 3.0 web surface to create content and collaborate on projects with the new agentic writing and data table features (coming soon).

With AI Companion 3.0, Zoom continues to move beyond meetings to pioneer a new era of intelligent work orchestration, democratizing access to powerful AI capabilities across its platform. To learn more about AI Companion 3.0, visit the Zoom website .

About Zoom

Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) provides the AI-first, open work platform built for human connection and purposefully designed to move conversations to completion. From entrepreneurs to global enterprises, customers choose Zoom to seamlessly collaborate, communicate, and drive outcomes across meetings, chat, phone, contact center, events, and more — all with the built-in assistance of Zoom AI Companion. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, visit zoom.com .

Zoom Public Relations

Lacretia Nichols

press@zoom.us

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9602208