Archangel Lightworks and Omantel establish a strategic partnership to bring laser communications to Oman

MUSCAT, Oman, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Omantel and Archangel Lightworks, a UK-based pioneer in optical and laser communications announced the signing of agreement to accelerate the future of satellite and optical communication services.

The agreement creates a collaborative framework for the parties to introduce Archangel Lightworks’ innovative laser-optic satellite ground station communication technologies within Omantel’s network. Together, they aim to position Oman as a regional hub for advanced satellite connectivity and high-capacity digital networks.

The collaboration arose through the Smart Industry Initiative, a partnership between the British Omani Society, BSG International, and Oxford Science Enterprises (OSE), which fosters knowledge sharing and industrial innovation between the UK and Oman. OSE, a key investor in Archangel Lightworks, helped facilitate the MoU through the initiative.

A phased programme of proof-of-concept trials is planned from 2026, including validation of Archangel Lightworks’ TERRA-M optical ground station through data reception from test satellites. The programme will explore Ground Station as a Service (GSaaS) opportunities for emerging satellite constellations, alongside trials of hybrid RF-optical satellite data downlinks. These efforts will pave the way for joint service models integrating Archangel Lightworks’ optical ground station and laser communication technologies into Omantel’s infrastructure.

The collaboration will also extend to joint R&D, focusing on next-generation concepts such as high-throughput optical systems, and terrestrial point-to-point optical links.

Yousuf Nasser Mattar Al Azizi, GM Technology Strategy and Innovation at Omantel, said: “This exploration represents a bold stride in the sector of space technology towards redefining the architecture of global communications with Oman at its center. By integrating Archangel Lightworks’ frontier optical technologies with Omantel’s infrastructure, we are forging a seamless bridge between space-based networks and terrestrial systems. This collaboration not only amplifies Oman’s role as a nexus for high-capacity digital connectivity, but also reflects our commitment to shaping the future of secure, scalable, and sustainable communications. It is a testament to our vision, our partnerships, and our unwavering pursuit of innovation in line with Oman Vision 2040.”

Archangel Lightworks’ CEO Richard Johanson said: “This collaboration with Omantel is an exciting step towards a vision of hybrid space and terrestrial networks which can deliver the flexible connectivity humanity needs, at scale. Through our joint program in Oman, we look forward to integrating our TERRA-M optical ground station and broader technology suite with Omantel’s existing infrastructure to show how wireless laser communications can be deployed in partnership with terrestrial networks to add resilience and capacity, fueling innovation and growth.”

Jim Wilkinson, Chief Financial Officer for Oxford Science Enterprises, said: “This agreement between Omantel and Archangel Lightworks is a milestone for the future of global communications. As part of the Smart Industry Initiative, we are delighted to see UK-founded innovation being applied in Oman, helping to build stronger links between our two countries and advancing the frontiers of connectivity.”

About Omantel:

Omantel has succeeded, through the integration of its operations, processes, and extensive expertise in the field of communications and digital technology, in establishing its position as a leading telecommunications company within the Sultanate of Oman and beyond. The company’s innovative approaches have contributed to providing state-of-the-art solutions to different consumer and business sectors. The company aims to deliver an unparalleled, exceptional experience to its customers and strives to consistently exceed their expectations. To achieve the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, Omantel invests in emerging technologies and provides cutting-edge ICT solutions, such as cloud solutions, AI, Smart solutions, cybersecurity, and much more, in addition to harnessing its technological capabilities to enhance innovation and leadership in new and advanced technologies.

About Archangel Lightworks:

Archangel Lightworks builds deployable communication systems to connect networks in space with networks on the ground. Today’s data infrastructure is insecure, insufficient, and vulnerable. Better connecting non-terrestrial and terrestrial networks offers resilience, capacity, and capability; however, high-volume, secure links between space and ground are needed. Archangel Lightworks uses wireless laser communications technologies to enable and improve global connectivity. The TERRA-M is a miniature Optical Ground Station (OGS) designed for autonomous, multi-mission capability. The TERRA-M brings deployable, resilient connectivity to wherever it is needed, providing flexible data infrastructure to support solutions to some of Earth’s most critical problems from economic inclusion to climate change. The TERRA-M is the most convenient way for cloud providers, network operators and governments to immediately deploy secure, high-volume connectivity to and from space.

www.archangel.works

About Oxford Science Enterprises:

Oxford Science Enterprises (OSE) is an independent investment company and venture builder, powered by a unique partnership with the University of Oxford. Through unrivalled access to world-leading science, OSE exists to transform Oxford’s cutting-edge scientific research into companies to tackle the world’s greatest challenges, striving for global impact and strong investor returns.

Its proven venture-building engine systematically creates 8-10 new companies each year – and this is set to double by 2030. In OSE’s first decade, it created 50+ flagship companies, partnered with 300+ co-investors, together investing more than £3bn. Based in the heart of Oxford, OSE’s mission is clear: turning world-class science into transformational companies with global impact and billion-pound potential.

https://www.oxfordscienceenterprises.com/

