Warning to the elderly Don’t be fooled into transferring money to people you don’t know.



Warning to the elderly group. After there was a clip that went viral on social media. Reveals the beliefs of one grandmother who almost lost 600,000 baht to a call center gang of fraudsters who communicated via Line.

This clip shows that Scammers have the ability to deceive. convince the elderly or this grandmother Completely believe There was a trick into transferring money. So that the user does not have to be deleted. or not to allow the money previously invested in this gang to be confiscated. Claiming to be a financial officer A fund management office in a foreign country That will help Grandma get back the money she once invested in this gang. But Grandma must pay personal taxes of up to 80 percent for more than 600,000 baht first in order to unlock the old money that was previously transferred. Threatening information was given. If the transfer is not made within 3:00 p.m., the money will be lost and the user will be deleted. and did not get a refund Make Grandma believe There is a fear that all the

invested money will be lost. So I told my family members to take me to the bank to transfer money. But luckily, the people close to him were aware. Don’t let Grandma transfer the money.

In the past there have been frequent warnings. Because of the elderly group or retirement age Often become the target of criminal gangs Because this group of people has money to save. And with age There may not be enough information to keep up with the criminals. which has techniques for deception Both cajoling and threatening make the elderly believe, fear, and become more victims.

Source: Thai News Agency