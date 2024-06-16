Italy beats Albania 2-1 in Euro 2024.



Germany, Italy, the defending champion, defeated Albania 2-1, while Spain, former three-time European champion, defeated Croatia 3-0 in Euro 2024.

European Football Championship or Euro 2024 in Germany, Group B, which is considered the Group of Death in this Euro battle, the first match in Dortmund. “The Azzurri Generals” Italy, the former champions, met Albania. The game started just 23 seconds. Federico DiMarco gave it back after missing the ball by Nedim Byrami, who was able to cut the ball before hitting from the right from a tight angle. Going in to give Albania a 1-0 lead and is considered the fastest goal in the history of the Euro Cup. After Euro 2004, Dimitri Kirichenko scored his first goal with 67 seconds to help Russia beat Greece 2-1, then Italy attacked hard in the 11th minute when Lorenzo Pellegrini turned the ball over to the far post. Alessandro Bastoni came up and headed in for Italy to equalize 1-1. After only 5 minutes, the Albanian defender The ball was intercepted and went into the pat

h of Nicolo Barella, who shot with his right to help Italy win 2-1, initially collecting 3 points.

Another couple in this group ‘The Fierce Bulls’ Spain, world champions in 2010 and former three-time Euro champions, met ‘Chess Team’ Croatia, former world runner-up in 2018, in the 29th minute. Alvaro Morata, striker, captain of the team. Pulled into the penalty area before swerving left to give Spain a 1-0 lead. Just 3 minutes later, Fabian Ruiz locked away Luka Modric and Croatia’s players. Before striking with his left hand, Spain took a 2-0 lead in the first half of extra time at the 45+2 minute. Lamine Yamal, a rising star winger, made the record for being the youngest player to enter the field in the Euro finals at the age of just 16. Year 338 Days opened for Dani Carvajal, charging close in and scoring his first goal on behalf of the national team, putting Spain ahead 3-0.

In the second half, both teams had a fun exchange of games. In the 78th minute, Unai Simon, the Spanish goalkeeper’s kick, was bloc

ked. The ball slipped into the path of Bruno Petcovic, who was about to open his foot and shoot, but was fouled by Rodri. Michael Oliver, the referee, gave Croatia a penalty, and it was Bruno Petko. Vic, who shot, was saved by Unai Simon, the ball went into the path of Ivan Perisic, who turned it back in for Peckovic to shoot in, but after the referee checked VAR, Perisic ran into the penalty area first. make croatia Unfortunately missed to break the egg. At the end of the game, Spain won 3-0 and collected the first 3 points as well.

Group A: Switzerland meets Hungary. In the 12th minute, Kwadwo Duah slipped into the net and shot. But the assistant referee raised the offside flag. But after checking VAR, the referee gave Switzerland a 1-0 lead in the 45th minute. Michel Arbischer spun in beautifully from the right. Switzerland took a 2-0 lead in the second half, in the 66th minute Dominic Soboslai opened the goal for Barnabas Varga to head in, allowing Hungary to make it 1-2, but in the 90th minute + 3 Hunga

rian defenders A poorly blocked tackle by Breel Embolo swooped in to cut the ball and score the final goal. Switzerland Beat Hungary 3-1, with 3 points, equal to Germany, but second on goal difference.

Tonight’s program, first round, Group D, at 8:00 p.m., Poland meets the Netherlands.

First round, Group C, at 11:00 p.m., Slovenia meets Denmark, at 2:00 a.m., Serbia meets England.

Source: Thai News Agency