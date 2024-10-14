Vietnam’s frozen durian exports to China could reach 300 mln USD in 2024



Vietnam could earn 300 million USD from shipping frozen durian to China on the back of the signed protocol on plant quarantine requirements for the product between the two sides, according to the Plant Protection Department (PPD) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. Vietnam’s frozen durian products allowed to be exported to China include whole durian, mashed durian, and durian flesh. Vietnam now has around 150,000 hectares of durian, harvesting the tropical fruit all year round. Furthermore, it holds competitive edge over its regional rivals regarding logistic costs. The country’s durian export this year may surpass 3 billion USD.

Source: Vietnam News Agency