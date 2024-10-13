Record-Breaking Attendance at the 29th National Book Fair in Bangkok



Bangkok: Over 300,000 literary enthusiasts and readers gathered at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center for the first three days of the 29th National Book Fair, indicating a thriving interest in both Thai and international literature.

According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Suwich Rungwattanapaiboon, President of the Publishers and Booksellers Association of Thailand (PUBAT), shared that the fair, supported by the Department of Cultural Promotion and the Subcommittee for Promoting the Book Industry under THACCA, has been a significant success. The event, scheduled from October 10-20, 2024, has already attracted a large audience, showcasing the long-term growth potential of Thailand’s book market.

The fair featured appearances by renowned authors from around the globe, including “Jiu Lu Fei Xiang”, a celebrated Chinese romantic novelist, and “Mikito Chinen”, a Japanese mystery writer. These authors engaged with fans, signing autographs and discussing their creative processes. “Kim Ho Yeon”, a well-known K

orean author, and other international literary figures also shared insights into their writing experiences and inspirations.

Mr. Suwich highlighted that this year’s fair included over 100 activities and exhibitions, with publishers offering various promotions to attract readers. The presence of international authors, who are seldom seen at other local events, added to the fair’s allure, making it a unique opportunity for Thai readers to interact with their favorite writers.

“Jiu Lu Fei Xiang” expressed her honor in participating and launching her new book “Please, Teacher, Advice” at the fair. Her works, famous for their romantic and mystical themes, have been widely adapted into popular series. Similarly, “Mikito Chinen” shared his journey from being a doctor to a recognized author, which was warmly received by the attendees.

The 29th National Book Fair not only served as a platform for book launches and reader interactions but also emphasized the cultural exchange between Thai and international literary

communities, reinforcing the importance of literature in bridging diverse cultures and ideas.