“Anutin” delighted that the War Elephants braved the rain to beat the Philippines 3-1 to advance to the King’s Cup final.



Anutin” is delighted that the War Elephants fought through the rain to defeat the Philippines 3-1 to enter the final round of the 50th “King’s Cup” and are preparing to meet the Syrian national team. He also asked for the support of Thai brothers and sisters to cheer on the Thai national team players on October 14.

At 11:00 p.m. (11 Oct. 67), Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior (MOI 1), revealed after the end of the 50th King’s Cup football match, semi-finals between the Thai national team and the Philippine national team, which Mr. Anutin watched in the stadium with more than 19,500 Thai football fans.

Mr. Anutin said that he would like to congratulate all Thai brothers and sisters. Today, our Thai national team defeated the Philippines 3 to 1, which allows our Thai national team to enter the King’s Cup football championship on October 14th, where they will meet the Syrian national team at the Tinsulanon Stadium, Mueang Songkhla District, Songkhla Province.

‘I would li

ke to ask for the support of our Thai brothers and sisters once again on October 14th to cheer for our Thai national team to win the championship in the 50th ‘King’s Cup’ football tournament. All of our players are ready and in good spirits. If they receive support from our Thai brothers and sisters all over the country once more, they will definitely bring us victory. Today, I am very happy,’ added Mr. Anutin.

For the atmosphere of the competition, the Thai national team was able to score a goal to lead the Philippines national team 1-0 in the 53rd minute from player number 18 Chanathip Songkrasin. Ten minutes later, in the 63rd minute, the Philippines national team equalized 1-1 from player number 10 Bjorn Martin Christensen. Then, the Thai national team took the lead again 2-1 from player number 10 Suphanat Mueanta in the next 5 minutes. Finally, in the 86th minute, Suphanat Mueanta scored his second goal for the game, making the Thai national team lead 3-1 before ending with the aforementioned score.

S

ource: Thai News Agency