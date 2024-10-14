Vietnamese heroic martyr Nguyen Van Troi commemorated in Venezuela



The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela and the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) have organised a meeting in Caracas to mark 60 years of the Nguyen Van Troi campaign (October 9, 1964-2024), and the Vietnamese heroic martyr’s death (October 15, 1964-2024). The campaign was launched by Venezuela’s Armed Forces of National Liberation (FALN) Command 60 years ago, during which Venezuelan guerillas abducted US Lieutenant Colonel Michael Smolen in Caracas to ask for the release of young Vietnamese patriot Nguyen Van Troi, who had been sentenced to death by the US and the US-backed Saigon regime for his assassination attempt on US Secretary of Defence Robert McNamara. On the occasion, book presentation and documentary screening activities were held, while a statue of the Vietnamese heroic martyr was inaugurated at Graciela Navas inter-level school in Caracas.

Source: Vietnam News Agency