Vietnamese businesses honoured for contributions to Vietnam-Laos ties



The Vietnamese Business Association in Laos (AVILA) held a get-together in Vientiane on October 13 to mark the 20th anniversary of the Vietnam Entrepreneurs’ Day and honour Vietnamese businesses’ contributions for the socio-economic development of Vietnam and Laos and cooperation between the two countries. On the occasion, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce and Council of Industry of Commerce of Laos presented certificates of merit to collectives and individuals with outstanding contributions to Laos’ economic development and the growth of the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam.

Source: Vietnam News Agency