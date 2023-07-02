Vietnamese athletes compete in Asian Breaking Championship

Five Vietnamese athletes are competing in the WDSF Asian Breaking Championship 2023 in Hangzhou city, China, on July 1-2.

The tournament is being organised by the Chinese DanceSport Federation, the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) and the DaceSport Asia (DSA).

This year’s edition consists of confrontational “battles” among 81 B-Boy and 49 B-Girl groups from 30 different countries and territories across Asia.

The Vietnamese team have a chance to compete for a ticket at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, if they win the tournament.

The team members include, head coach Pham Khanh Linh, “Raw2” Ha Thanh Tung, “K6” Luc Do Tan Khoa, “Sailor D” Nguyen Thanh Dat, “Shun” Tran Huynh Nhu, and “Tinie Rawk” Nguyen Thi Hong Tram.

Chu Thi Bich Van, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam eSports Federation, led the team to the tournament./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency