Indonesia’s Strong Quake Leaves At Least One Dead, Nine Wounded

One person was killed and at least nine others were injured, after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake destroyed over 100 houses and infrastructure facilities, in Yogyakarta province and its nearby provinces, officials said today.

A release, issued by the quick response unit of disaster management and mitigation agency of Yogyakarta province, today said that, one person was dead in Bantul district, nine others suffered wounds, in the districts of Bantul, Gunung Kidul, Sleman and Kulon Progo.

The 6.0-magnitude earthquake, revised from 6.4-magnitude, struck, off Indonesia’s western province of Yogyakarta last night, at 19:57 p.m. Jakarta time (1257 GMT), with its epicentre located at 86 km north-west of Bantul district, and a depth of 25 km under the seabed, the country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The tremors destroyed at least 102 houses, at the damage level of minor and moderate in Yogyakarta, and the provinces of Central Java and East Java, Abdul Muhari, spokesman of the national disaster management and mitigation agency, said, in a text message, today.

The tremors also damaged schools and office buildings, religious and health facilities, the spokesman said.

More than 44 aftershocks followed the main shock, according to Daryono, head of the quake and tsunami mitigation division of the Indonesian meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency, in a text message today

