E Kalimantan farmers asked to expedite planting to anticipate El Nino

Samarinda (ANTARA) – The East Kalimantan provincial government has appealed to local farmers to expedite the crop planting process as the province is projected to experience a long drought due to El Nino.”We have issued a written instruction to urge farmers and agricultural instructors to accelerate the planting process,” Rini Susilawati, daily executive head of the East Kalimantan Food, Crops, and Horticulture Office, said in Samarinda on Saturday. El Nino is a phenomenon of the warming of sea surface temperatures above the normal levels in the central to eastern part of the Pacific Ocean, she explained. The warming temperature could lead to an increase in cloud formation in the central Pacific and decrease rainfall in Indonesia, triggering drought in the country. “One of the provinces predicted to experience a long drought is East Kalimantan,” she noted.

Source: Antara News Agency