Vietnam, Russia step up cooperation in oil and gas exploration, exploitation



A delegation from the Petrovietnam Exploration Production Corporation (PVEP), led by Chairman of the PVEP Members Council Tran Quoc Viet, on May 24 held a working session with their colleagues of Russia’s Zarubezhneft JSC in Russia to discuss potential cooperation areas. At the event, a memorandum of understanding was signed between VNIINeft and PVEP’s technical centre (PVEP – ITC) to concretise their cooperation opportunities. On the same day, the delegation met with leaders of RusVietPetro, the most successful overseas oil and gas joint venture of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam). RusVietPetro exploits about 3 million tonnes of oil annually, contributing substantial foreign exchange earnings of Vietnam.

Source: Vietnam News Agency