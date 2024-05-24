Police conduct searches at 35 locations, expanding results to seize assets of international drug trafficking network “New Logistics”

Narcotics suppression police carried out searches at 35 points in 10 provinces, expanding the results of seizing more than 2,000 million baht of assets from the international drug trafficking network “Mai Logistics”.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Samran Nuanma, Assistant Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police presided over the press conference The results of the operation plan to hunt down 100 networks said that the Police Division Narcotics Suppression 2 has expanded results from the arrest of the transnational drug trafficking network “New Logistics” in 2023, which was involved in smuggling more than 1,096 boxes of methamphetamine via couriers, which is the most ever. Arrest in Thailand The participants in the movement opened a delivery company in Sailom Joy Market, Mae Sai District, to receive drugs that the leader of the movement had imported from Myanmar. and has a former police officer Immigration officials coordinate with a private courier company, Mae Sai branch, to deliver drugs to the inner city. The network had m

ore than 2.2 billion baht in circulating funds in 15 related accounts before converting the money into real estate and other assets. By allowing relatives to be the owners, and most recently, on 1-21 May 2024, police from the 2nd Narcotics Crime Suppression Division cordoned off and searched 35 areas in 8 provinces in the northern, northeastern, Bangkok and surrounding areas. To seize assets obtained from drug crimes, such as title deeds to 55 plots of land, 18 buildings, 16 cars and motorcycles, 2 firearms and electrical appliances from an electrical appliance store used by the network. Money laundering, totaling 3,097 items, worth more than 2,034 million baht

Pol. Lt. Gen. Kirisak Tantiniyawachai, commander of the Narcotics Suppression Police, said that for the said logistics company From the inspection, it was found that it had been open for many years. and the owner has been called in for questioning Initially denied involvement. and cooperate in checking information very well But officials will continue

to expand the results of their in-depth investigation.

In addition, on May 13th Police from Subdistrict 3, Narcotics Suppression Division 2, expanded their results by arresting two suspects who transported more than 100 kg of ice and ketamine in Chaiyaphum Province on May 10 until they were able to arrest them. Mr. Thaweesak and Miss Marisa The accused accepted a shipment of drugs from Nakhon Phanom Province and stayed at a house in Roi Et Province. to prepare for delivery in the central region The officials can They searched and seized 12 bags of amphetamines in the said house, totaling 5,200,000 tablets, and took them to be prosecuted according to law.

Source: Thai News Agency