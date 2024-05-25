First book on Party chief published overseas



With its launch taking place in the Republic of Korea, a book on General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong, authored by Cho Chul-hyeon, is the first dedicated to the Vietnamese leader published outside Vietnam. The book closely follows the significant stages of the Party chief’s career, providing detailed information about his youth and university years, which are not widely known. It also includes many articles the Party General Secretary wrote while working as a reporter for the Communist Review, the official publication of the Communist Party of Vietnam. According to the author, since its release nearly a month ago, approximately 6,000 copies have been sold. A Korean businessman investing in Vietnam purchased 1,200 copies as presents to Vietnamese students studying the Korean language. Meanwhile, several Korean companies have also shown interest in the Vietnamese version to present it to their employees and their partners in Vietnam.

Source: Vietnam News Agency