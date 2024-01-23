Vietnam, New Zealand cooperate effectively in climate change responses

Hanoi: Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Le Cong Thanh on January 23 had a working session with New Zealand Ambassador to Vietnam Trenede Dobson on cooperation between the two sides in the field of climate change response.

At the meeting, the Vietnamese official informed the guest that his ministry is assigned to build a legal framework to certify carbon credit management, towards building a carbon market in Vietnam.

He hoped that in that process, the ministry will receive support and exchange from partners, including New Zealand.

For her part, Ambassador Dobson informed the host about the New Zealand Government’s international climate finance strategy to contribute to global efforts to respond to climate change. Accordingly, the New Zealand Parliament approved a financial commitment of 1.3 billion NZD for the period 2022-2025, with at least 50% of the funding to be given directly to countries in the Pacific region to strengthen their climate change resilience, and at least 50% will be u

sed to support developing countries in adapting to the impacts of climate change.

Mentioning three New Zealand-funded projects in Vietnam, the ambassador affirmed that the New Zealand Embassy in Vietnam will work for the effective implementation of the projects. One of the projects aims to restore the Great Delta in Asia with financial resources of 18.6 million NZD (11.3 million USD); another will improve livelihoods and employment for female workers in the energy sector jointly implemented by the United Nations Development Fund for Women (UN Women) and the Vietnam Women’s Union in Phase 1; and the third one will promote the effective use of energy funded by New Zealand in coordination with the Asian Development Bank

Host and guest believed that the two countries will continue to promote cooperation in the field of climate change and support each other to overcome challenges toward achieving the common goal of carbon neutrality./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency