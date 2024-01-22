Meteorological Department reveals Isaan-East will be 1-4 degrees cooler.



Bangkok, Meteorological Department reveals cool to cold weather in the Northeastern region in the morning with strong winds. Temperatures will drop 2-4 degrees Celsius in the eastern region. Cool in the morning with strong winds. and the temperature will drop 1-3 degrees.

Meteorological Department weather forecast for the next 24 hours A new relatively strong high pressure area has spread to southern China and upper Vietnam. It is expected to spread over the northeastern and eastern regions today (January 22, 2024), which will cause cool to cold weather in the northeastern region in the morning with strong winds. And the temperature will drop 2-4 degrees Celsius. In the eastern region, there will be cool weather in the morning with strong winds. And the temperature will drop 1-3 degrees Celsius. People in Thailand are asked to take care of their health due to the changing weather conditions during this period.

As for the northeast monsoon that blows over the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region, it has

begun to strengthen. Causing the southern region to have more thunderstorms. As for the lower Gulf of Thailand, there are waves 1-2 meters high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves higher than 2 meters. Boaters in the lower Gulf of Thailand are requested to avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Dust in this period: Lower Northern Region Lower Northeastern Region Central region including Bangkok and surrounding areas and the eastern region has moderate to high accumulation of dust/smog. Because the wind that blows over it is weak. and air ventilation is in poor condition

Regional weather forecast

Bangkok-Metropolitan area: Some fog in the morning. Lowest temperature 23-25 ??degrees Celsius, highest temperature 34-36 degrees Celsius, easterly winds 10-20 km/hr.

Northern Region: Cool to cold weather with morning fog. Lowest temperature 13-18 degrees Celsius. Highest temperature 30-35 degrees Celsius. Cold to very cold at the top of the mountain. And there is frost in some places. Lowest temperature 4-12

degrees Celsius, easterly winds 10-15 km/hr.

Northeastern Region: Cool to cold weather in the morning with strong winds. And the temperature will drop 2-4 degrees Celsius. Lowest temperature 13-18 degrees Celsius. Highest temperature 31-34 degrees Celsius. The mountain top area is cold. Lowest temperature 9-13 degrees Celsius. Northeast wind speed 10-25 km/hr.

Central region: Cool with some fog in the morning. Lowest temperature 21-23 degrees Celsius, highest temperature 34-37 degrees Celsius, easterly winds 10-20 km/hr.

Eastern Region: Cool in the morning with strong winds. And the temperature will drop 1-3 degrees Celsius with slight rain in some places. Mostly along the coast. Lowest temperature 18-23 degrees Celsius. Highest temperature 33-36 degrees Celsius. Northeasterly winds 10-30 km/hr. The sea has waves less than 1 meter high. The coast and areas with thunderstorms have waves about 1 meter high.

Southern Region (East Coast): Thunderstorms in 30 percent of the area, mostly in Nakhon Si Thammarat,

Phatthalung, Songkhla and Narathiwat provinces. Minimum temperature 22-24 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 30-33 degrees Celsius, from Surat Thani province upwards, easterly wind speed. 15-30 km/hr. The sea has waves about 1 meter high. In areas with thunderstorms the waves are more than 1 meter high. From Nakhon Si Thammarat province down, easterly winds 15-35 km/hr. The sea has waves 1-2 meters high in the area. with thunderstorms, waves higher than 2 meters high

Southern region (west side): Thunderstorms in 10 percent of the area, mostly in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi and Trang provinces. Minimum temperature 23-25 ??degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 32-34 degrees Celsius, easterly winds 15-30 km/hr. The sea has waves about 1 meter high. Far from the coast and in areas with thunderstorms, waves are more than 1 meter high.

Source: Thai News Agency