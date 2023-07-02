Vietnam names 23 players for 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Finals

Coach Mai Duc Chung and his assistants have agreed on the list of 23 players who will depart for New Zealand to compete in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Finals, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).

The Vietnamese women’s national team will have two more days for training at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre before departing for New Zealand on the afternoon of July 5.

The team will have nearly two weeks to adapt to the conditions at the venue for Group E matches in the tournament.

They will also have two friendly matches to test the lineup, against the host nation, New Zealand, on July 10, and Spain on July 14./

Source: Vietnam News Agency