Vietnam culture day returns to France’s Eure-et-Loir province



The image of the Vietnamese tranquil countryside, Ao dai (traditional long dress), fine art products, and traditional music among others, were among the highlights of the Vietnam Culture Day recently held in France’s Eure-et-Loir province, more than 100 kilometres to the south of Paris. The event, having been organised for five consecutive years by the France – Vietnam Friendship Association of Eure-et-Loir province, drew throngs of local residents who came to explore the Vietnamese culture and raise funds for Agent Orange (AO)/Dioxin victims and people with difficult circumstances in Vietnam.

Source: Vietnam News Agency