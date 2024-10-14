Vietnam culture day returns to France’s Eure-et-Loir province

Miscellaneous
admin


The image of the Vietnamese tranquil countryside, Ao dai (traditional long dress), fine art products, and traditional music among others, were among the highlights of the Vietnam Culture Day recently held in France’s Eure-et-Loir province, more than 100 kilometres to the south of Paris. The event, having been organised for five consecutive years by the France – Vietnam Friendship Association of Eure-et-Loir province, drew throngs of local residents who came to explore the Vietnamese culture and raise funds for Agent Orange (AO)/Dioxin victims and people with difficult circumstances in Vietnam.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

Related Posts

Nong Nooch Tropical Garden holds a big ceremony to welcome 2 newborn baby elephants.

admin

Made in Thailand, a cool Thai country: the movie “Nai Hoy Lueat Isaan”, pride in one’s roots

admin

One Asset Management expects to disburse the 2024 budget in the second quarter, supporting the Thai economy in the second half of the year.

admin