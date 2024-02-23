VIATT 2024 to take place in HCM City



HCM City: The Vietnam International Trade Fair for Apparel, Textiles and Textile Technologies (VIATT) will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from February 28 to March 1, 2024, heard a press conference opened on February 23.

The first edition of VIATT, held by Messe Frankfurt, a global textile trade fair organiser, and the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, is expected to see the participation of over 500 exhibitors from 16 countries and territories, and around 35,000 visitors.

Le Hoang Tai, deputy head of VIETRADE, said that VIATT 2024 is also expected to create favourable conditions for firms in the textile and garment sector in Vietnam to participate in trade connections with international businesses. It is an opportunity to help domestic enterprises to join the production chains of global textile and garment companies.

Through the event, major international brands in the industry are encouraged to transfer technology, management experience and participate in

the process of developing raw materials and accessories to form Vietnam’s domestic supply chain, he added.

Wendy Wen, managing director of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, China’s Hong Kong, said Vietnam is the world’s third largest textile and apparel exporter, and there is room for growth. Along with that, many international textile and garment manufacturers have been expanding operations in Vietnam.

Vietnam is a member of several free trade agreements (FTAs) such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), therefore, the VIATT 2024 will be a venue for suppliers and buyers./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency