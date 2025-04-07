USAR K9 Rescue Dog Team Says Goodbye to Missing Person’s Relative



Bangkok: The K9 USAR Thailand rescue dog team bids farewell to the missing person’s relatives after 11 days of continuous search missions.





According to Thai News Agency, after 11 days of continuous search and rescue missions for missing persons from the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) building collapse, the K9 USAR Thailand rescue dog team has withdrawn its four-legged heroes to rest and prepare for new missions that may occur in the future.





Before returning, Dr. Alongkot Chukaew, Deputy Director of the National Rescue Dog Organization (K-9 USAR THAILAND), took Nong Sinuan, Nong Sahara, and Nong Benny, the rescue dogs who are working hard, to the waiting center for missing persons again to bid farewell and give encouragement to the relatives who are still waiting with hope.





This farewell trip was filled with a warm and touching atmosphere. Relatives of the missing came to pat their heads and express their gratitude to Nong Sinuan and the K9 team who had devoted their physical and mental strength to help with the search mission throughout the past period. Many expressed their gratitude with tears in their eyes, touched by the abilities and sacrifices of these rescue dogs who had become a part of hope during difficult times.





The relatives of the missing person expressed their gratitude to the K9 USAR THAILAND team, praising the rescue dogs’ ability to sniff and search, which has been an important part of the officers’ work throughout the past. They also thanked all the officers who brought these dogs to help and worked tirelessly, no matter how difficult the mission was.





The return of the K9 USAR THAILAND rescue dog team this time marks the end of their important role in the mission to search for those missing from the building collapse. Although no additional survivors were found, the dedication and skills of these rescue dogs have greatly impressed and given hope to the families of the missing and all officials. They will continue to be remembered as four-legged heroes who came to the rescue in times of crisis.

