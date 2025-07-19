Urgent National Security Council Meeting Called to Address Mine Incident



Bangkok: An urgent meeting of the National Security Council has been called to address the recent incident involving landmines in the 2nd Army Area.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Jirayu Huangsap, spokesman of the Prime Minister’s Office, stated that Gen. Nattapol Nakphanit, the Deputy Minister of Defense and Director of the Center for Special Operations in the Administration of the Thai-Cambodian Border Situation (COPSA), has scheduled a meeting of the COPSA committee. The meeting is set for Sunday, July 20 at 2:00 p.m. and aims to establish guidelines following an incident in Ubon Ratchathani Province where personnel from the 2nd Army Area were injured by a landmine while on patrol in the Chong Bok area.





Orders have been issued for the 2nd Army Area to compile all evidence and investigation results, which are to be reported in writing to the NBTC. The meeting will include participation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and security officials who are members of the NBTC’s committee. The objective is to discuss the mine test results and to outline subsequent actions.

