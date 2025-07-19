Search
Thaksin Questions Inconsistent Medical Testimonies in Supreme Court Case


Bangkok: Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has raised concerns over the conflicting statements provided by doctors regarding room arrangements in a legal case.



According to Thai News Agency, Thaksin expressed confusion over why a doctor who successfully treated a patient did not receive recognition. He questioned whether doctors should be rewarded only if a patient does not survive. The comments came during an interview where Thaksin addressed the testimony given by a doctor from the Police General Hospital in front of the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions. The doctor had become emotional during the proceedings of a 14th-level case.



Thaksin also highlighted the inconsistent testimonies from the chief physician at the Police General Hospital. The chief physician described the room where Thaksin was treated as a special room, while another doctor claimed it was a standard room. Thaksin paused before commenting briefly on the matter, stating, “There was a period, a period of the room.”

