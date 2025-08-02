Upper Thailand Weather Update: Limited Rainfall and Weak Sea Waves



Bangkok: The Meteorological Department has reported that northern Thailand is expected to experience minimal rainfall, with weak wave conditions in both the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. Additionally, Bangkok and its surrounding areas are predicted to encounter thunderstorms in 20% of the region.





According to Thai News Agency, the forecast for the next 24 hours indicates that upper Thailand will continue to see limited rain due to a weak southwest monsoon affecting the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. A low-pressure area covering upper Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin is also contributing to these conditions.





Sea conditions in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand remain weak, with waves ranging from 1 to 2 meters in height. However, areas experiencing thunderstorms may see waves exceeding 2 meters. Boat operators in these regions are advised to exercise caution and avoid sailing in areas prone to thunderstorms.





In the northern region, thunderstorms are forecasted for 30% of the area, particularly affecting Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, and Tak provinces. Temperatures are expected to range from a minimum of 23-26 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 32-35 degrees Celsius, with southwesterly winds at 10-20 km/h.





The northeastern region is expected to have thunderstorms in 20% of the area, affecting provinces such as Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, and Nakhon Phanom. Temperatures will range from 25-26 degrees Celsius to 34-37 degrees Celsius, accompanied by southwesterly winds at 10-20 km/h.





In the central region, thunderstorms are anticipated in 20% of the area, impacting Uthai Thani, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi provinces. The temperature will vary from a minimum of 23-26 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 35-37 degrees Celsius, with southwesterly winds at 10-20 km/h.





The eastern region will see thunderstorms in 30% of the area, affecting Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces. Temperatures will range from 25-28 degrees Celsius to 32-36 degrees Celsius, with southwesterly winds at 15-30 km/h. Sea waves are predicted to be approximately 1 meter high, increasing beyond 2 meters in thunderstorm areas.





Southern Thailand’s east coast expects thunderstorms in 30% of the area, especially in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, and Yala provinces, with temperatures ranging from 24-26 degrees Celsius to 34-36 degrees Celsius. Southwesterly winds will be 15-30 km/hr, and sea waves are expected to be about 1 meter high, rising above 2 meters in stormy areas.





For the southern region’s west coast, thunderstorms are forecasted in 40% of the area, mainly affecting Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang, and Satun provinces. Temperatures will range from 25-27 degrees Celsius to 33-35 degrees Celsius. From Phuket upwards, southwesterly winds are expected at 15-35 km/hr, with waves 1-2 meters high. From Krabi downwards, wind speeds will be 15-30 km/hr, with waves approximately 1 meter high, rising to 1-2 meters in thunderstorm zones.





Bangkok and surrounding areas will experience thunderstorms in 20% of the region, with temperatures ranging from 26-28 degrees Celsius to 34-37 degrees Celsius, accompanied by southwesterly winds at 10-20 km/h.

