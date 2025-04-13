Tourists Flock to Silom and Khao San Roads for Songkran Celebrations



Bangkok: Tourists have gathered in large numbers on Silom Road and Khao San Road to celebrate the Songkran festival. The bustling activity has led to the closure of traffic on Silom Road from the BTS Sala Daeng area to the intersection with Narathiwat Road, allowing people to engage in water play in the middle of the road. Authorities, including police and city officials, are overseeing the festivities to ensure a smooth and safe experience for all participants.





According to Thai News Agency, Khao San Road is also hosting a lively event from April 12-15, 2015, with water activities commencing at 11:00 a.m. each day. Both Thai and foreign tourists have started to partake in the festivities, which are characterized by the absence of chalk powder, as Khao San Road maintains a chalk-free policy. Police have established checkpoints to monitor for chalk powder, weapons, and other prohibited items, ensuring safety throughout the festival. The water play on Khao San Road is permitted for 10 hours daily, from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., with additional road closures on Tanao Road, Chakraphong Road, 13 Hang Circle, and Phra Sumen Road, extending from Bang Lamphu Intersection to Wat Bowonniwet Vihara Ratchaworawihan.

