Continue the Tradition of the Procession of Phra Khanthararat Through the City Gate Arch, Maha Songkran Korat



Nakhon Ratchasima: The Minister of Culture presided over the opening ceremony of the tradition of the procession of Phra Khanthararat through the city gate arch during the Maha Songkran Korat. The atmosphere of playing Songkran was lively since the afternoon, with an even more engaging scene in the evening, particularly at the Thao Suranari Monument, a central landmark where numerous people gathered to participate in the water-splashing festivities.





According to Thai News Agency, the event saw a large turnout, indicating a strong community spirit and enthusiasm for maintaining cultural traditions. The procession and associated activities are an important part of the local heritage, drawing both residents and visitors eager to engage in the celebrations.

