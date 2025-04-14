Search
Tourists Flock to Khao San Road for Songkran Celebrations


Bangkok: The weather is good! Tourists gather to play Songkran on Khao San Road. The afternoon weather was pleasant, both Thai and foreign tourists started to settle down to play Songkran on both sides of Khao San Road, the atmosphere was very refreshing and fun.



According to Thai News Agency, the favorable weather encouraged a lively turnout, with participants eagerly engaging in the traditional water festival. Songkran, marked by water splashing and street parties, attracts locals and tourists alike, seeking to enjoy the festive spirit.

