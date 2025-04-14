Krabi Residents Experience Rare Earthquake Tremors



Krabi: An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 and a depth of 2 kilometers was felt in the Nuea Khlong and Mueang Krabi districts, causing concern among local residents. The tremors, which occurred at 2:30 p.m., were notably felt in buildings, tall structures, and large shopping malls in the city. Although the shaking lasted for approximately 2-3 minutes, it led to significant panic, particularly among shoppers who had never experienced such an event in the last 20 years, prompting many to evacuate the buildings.





According to Thai News Agency, the Earthquake Watch Division of the Meteorological Department reported the earthquake at 14:27 on April 14, 2025. The epicenter was located in Khlong Khem Subdistrict, Nuea Khlong District, Krabi Province. Despite the noticeable tremors, there are no initial reports of damage, providing some relief to the concerned residents and authorities.

