To get a haircut at this shop, look at the sign and choose to pay as per your convenience.



Phetchabun, A young man who owns a barber shop. Unique idea Service charge according to the sign Customers choose to pay according to their convenience.

This shop is called “Order Ma Barber” located on By Bas Road, Ban Pak Nam – Khlong Sala, Nai Mueang Subdistrict, Mueang Phetchabun District. The interior of the shop is decorated in a classic style. Bring unused materials to decorate the shop. Both old billboards license plate Old wood that many people may not see its value in

Mr. Udon Pachat, 37 years old, the owner of the shop, said that he has opened the barber shop for 7-8 years with a passion for antiques. Therefore bring various things that many people may not see the value Used to decorate the shop and because he is a person with a sense of humor, cheerfulness, and fun. As for the service fee for haircuts Have customers look at the sign. Pay at your convenience.

Source: Thai News Agency