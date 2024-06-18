U.S. Polo Assn. Presents the Firenze Polo Tribute at Florence’s Santa Croce Square

Global Sports Brand Honors Florence, Calcio Storica Legends and Pitti Uomo 2024

FLORENCE, ITALY AND WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2024 / U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), presented the Firenze Polo Tribute at historic Santa Croce Square in Florence, an arena-style match between the Italian and French National Teams, in celebration of the history of Florence and the unique timing of Pitti Immagine Uomo, the largest and most important menswear tradeshow in the world.

This was the very first time that a polo game has ever been played in the ancient square, supported by the Italian and French Federations, the Federation of International Polo (FIP) as well as the Municipality of Florence. Ultimately, the French took home the medal in a hard-fought but good-spirited game, with a score of Team France 8 – Team Italy 6.

The momentous polo game was preceded by the Calcio Storico Legends Match, which celebrated hundreds of years of Florentine tradition with both a spectacular Florentine parade through Piazza della Signoria and the story of the Calcio Storico Fiorentino game. Calcio Storico is a combination of soccer, rugby, and wrestling that originated in 16th-century Florence and is played today in authentic costume in the Piazza Santa Croce, located directly in front of the Santa Croce church. The sport is known and followed throughout Florence, and over several thousand people were in attendance to watch both games, including hundreds of media and VIPs.

The respective polo players included Italy: Stefano Giansanti, Camila Rossi, and Giordano Magini; France: Jules Legoubin, Pearl Venot, and Côme Dubois. One woman played on each of the Italian and French Teams, which is important to the sport of polo and something the sport and U.S. Polo Assn. are very proud to support.

U.S. Polo Assn. outfitted the polo players, Calcio Storico players, and procession flag-wavers with U.S. Polo Assn. polo shirts for the parade. Custom U.S. Polo Assn. performance team jerseys were designed for both the Italian and French National Teams. Additionally, custom "Firenze Polo Tribute 2024" caps were given out to the many thousands of fans at the sports events as well as attendees at Pitti Uomo.

As part of the day’s ceremony, J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that oversees and markets the $2.4 billion U.S. Polo Assn. brand across 190 countries, was appointed the next Magnifico Messere. This is a rare honor bestowed by the city of Florence that remains in the city’s record books for all time.

"It was an incredible honor to receive the Magnifico Messere by the city of Florence, and something I will cherish forever. I have always loved Florence and now my bond with this very special city only deepens."

The evening concluded with a private cocktail party following the games at the beautiful Fondazione Zeffirelli headquarters in Piazza San Firenze.

THE PITTI IMMAGINE UOMO SHOW

At the Pitti Immagine Uomo 106th Edition, in the legendary Fortezza da Basso in Florence, U.S. Polo Assn. was proud to present its timeless, sporty Spring-Summer Collection 2025 from June 11 – 14 at Booth 32 Cavaniglia. Celebrating the brand’s heritage in the sport of polo since 1890, the Collection’s display was set in an immersive setting and included classic, sport-inspired apparel, shoes, bags and accessories.

"Our booth was packed this week with those interested in learning more about the brand, our Collections and our one-of-a-kind events. I was delighted to again represent U.S. Polo Assn. at Pitti beside my outstanding partners Incom, Bonis, EastLab and EuroTrade, who bring the very best of what our global brand has to offer to Western Europe," added Prince.

The very special, and perhaps even once-in-a-lifetime polo event in Santa Croce, was led by Incom CEO Lorenzo Nencini and his team, based in Florence. Incom is U.S. Polo Assn.’s Italian Apparel Licensee. Florentine by birth, Lorenzo Nencini joined the family company, Incom, based in Montecatini Terme, in his early twenties. When Incom and U.S. Polo Assn. entered their licensing arrangement at the end of 2007, Nencini, as CEO, became responsible for the partnership that has helped both Incom and U.S. Polo Assn. become a great success story in Western Europe. Nencini has served on the Pitti Immagine Board of Directors since 2023.

"We have managed to do something very unique, because polo, like Calcio Fiorentino, has ancient roots and similarities. Being able to bring these two sports together here in Florence is something extraordinary, thanks to Calcio Storico and the city of Florence," said Nencini.

"It was an incredible day of sportsmanship and excitement. I thank everyone who was involved, for their incredible support and belief in making this dream come true," he adds.

Alongside Prince and Nencini, U.S. Polo Assn. licensees in Italy Augusto Bonetto representing Bonis, Andrea Zini representing EastLab, and Franco Zuccon representing EuroTrade, were all present to proudly show their respective products and speak with partners, vendors, and other brand representatives.

On the sport side, guests include Stefano Giansanti, Captain of the Italian Polo Team, and Alessandro Giachetti, Member of the Federation of Italian Sports Equestrian (FISE) Polo. Also present were Michele Pierguidi, President of Calcio Storico di Firenze, Gianluca Lapi, an icon of Florentine Calcio Storico, and players Dario Bordoni (Rossi), Arno Di Puccio (Bianchi), Antonio Marcelli (Azzurri), and Francesco Manzella (Verdi), heroes of the marketing campaign created for the event. Representatives of the Municipality of Florence also attended.

THE COLLECTIONS:

U.S. Polo Assn. Men’s and Women’s SS25 Collection of apparel, presented by Incom, highlighted timeless Spring and Summer styles, in a sophisticated neutral color palette. Washed red, white, and blue colors with denim tones gave a fresh new look to the classic Americana style that is U.S. Polo Assn. Pops of color enhance the bright, summer mood of this amazing Collection. SS25 presents Premium, Tailored, and Heritage capsules, with a beauty and style that take U.S. Polo Assn. to the ‘next level’ for the new season.

The U.S. Polo Assn. Footwear Collection for SS25 was presented by Bonis. Drawing inspiration from the sport of polo and American tradition, while keeping an eye on contemporary trends, U.S. Polo Assn. presented four footwear trends; the urban and sophisticated spirit in the "Inside Out"; innovative design and functional details distinguish "Rubber Lifestyle," the timeless elegance and Mediterranean inspiration for the summer season of "Summer Weavings" and "Indie Taste," a fashion trend that brings forth the bohemian spirit while retaining the signature U.S. Polo Assn. style.

U.S. Polo Assn. Men’s and Women’s Handbags for SS25 were presented by Eastlab and were synonymous with sporting elegance and timeless style. The new collection promises to captivate with its supreme totes and handbags, adorned with the classic double-horseman logo for an elegant finish. From formal to the beach, there were new and exciting styles for women and men.

U.S. Polo Assn. Watch & Jewelry SS25 Collection by EuroTrade is known for its sport-inspired, classic style that respects the brand’s history while always paying close attention to the themes of quality, sport, and authenticity. The new SS25 Watch Collection brought the softest leathers, classic shapes, and precious details while the new SS25 Jewelry collection offered a more vibrant and modern assortment with a wide variety of styles and bright colors.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the country’s oldest sports governing bodies, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. A recent, multi-year deal with ESPN to broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., has made the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized around the world with awards for global growth, expansion, licensing, and digital growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, particularly in the last five years, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPA Global also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sports and lifestyle content. For more sports content, visit globalpolo.com.

About Incom S.p.A

Incom S.p.A, founded in Montecatini Terme (PT) in 1951, manages, as a licensee, the apparel for the U.S. Polo Assn. brand in Western Europe, which produces and distributes iconic clothing brands all over the world. In addition, Incom is one of the main suppliers of military and paramilitary clothing in the Italian State both for uniforms and for technical clothing. Since January 2008, it has been producing and distributing men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing in Western Europe under the U.S. Polo Assn. brand, with record sales results and growth. For further information, visit www.incomitaly.com.

About Bonis S.P.A.

Bonis is the exclusive footwear licensee for U.S. Polo Assn. in Western Europe. Founded in 1970, Bonis is a leading company in the footwear business and is a partner selected by some of the most influential international brands. Located in the heart of the Asolo and Montebelluna footwear district, the home of the most important sport system brands. Bonis works with private labels, contracting, and licensing. Visit www.bonis-spa.com.

About Eastlab

Eastlab is the exclusive licensee for U.S. Polo Assn. handbags in Western Europe. Founded in 2015, Eastlab today represents some of Italy’s major players in the production and marketing of bags, footwear, accessories, and suitcases. Eastlab’s targeted response to market demand and passion for the craft has allowed the company to quickly acquire great credibility in the market and gain the trust of important partners. Visit www.eastlab.it.

EuroTrade s.r.l.

EuroTrade is U.S. Polo Assn.’s licensee in Western Europe for watches and accessories. Headquartered in Italy, EuroTrade was founded in 1987 and specializes in the creation and distribution of high-quality watches and accessories characterized by original design and innovative technology. EuroTrade offers the market an original and trendy accessory to wear on any occasion. Visit www.incomitaly.com/en/euro-trade-s-r-l.

