Thief Found Dead After Stealing Gun from Subdistrict Administrative Chief’s Residence



Rayong: A thief who attempted to steal a firearm from the home of Somsak, the Subdistrict Administrative Organization Chief of Pa Yup Nai in Wang Chan District, was found dead after a dramatic chase. The incident unfolded when the thief climbed into Mr. Somsak’s residence, leading to a confrontation that resulted in a gunshot injury to one of the household members.





According to Thai News Agency, Wang Chan Police Station in Rayong Province received a report about the theft, which involved the stealing of property and a firearm. The police, in coordination with medical professionals from Wang Chan Hospital, conducted an investigation at the scene. The body of the thief, identified as 24-year-old Mr. Chettha, was discovered in a nearby rubber plantation. He was found with a gunshot wound to the head, holding a .38 revolver in his right hand.





Mr. Somsak recounted that after being alerted to the intrusion, he and his associates pursued the thief, who fled with the stolen gun. During the chase, Mr. Chettha fired at them, but the gun malfunctioned. Despite this, the thief managed to cross a canal and evade capture initially. It is suspected that under pressure, Mr. Chettha might have accidentally shot himself, resulting in his death.





Pol. Col. Phatthana Roprue, Superintendent of Wang Chan Police Station, expressed skepticism about the circumstances surrounding the death. The gunshot wound was from behind, and the gun holster was found in an unusual state, raising suspicions of a possible staged shooting. Authorities will summon those involved for questioning and analyze CCTV footage from the residence and surrounding areas to uncover the truth behind the incident.

